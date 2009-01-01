Home | News | General | Former gov, ex-Senate president top list as APC govs, leaders shop for new national chairman

- The APC is in the post-Adam Oshiomhole era as a new caretaker committee is now in charge following the removal of the national chairman

- As it prepares to hold its national convention, the ruling party is shopping for the most worthy candidate that will fill the vacancy

- The ruling party was in June marred by a leadership crisis after the suspension of Oshiomhole as upheld by the court, and two factions later emerged

With Adams Oshiomhole out of the way, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun searching for a new national chairman.

The party has four months to get a worthy candidate who will fill the position at its national convention that is scheduled to hold in November.

The Nation reports that party sources have hinted that the new chairman might emerge from the south-east region so as to pacify those from the zone who feel marginalised.

Those spearheading the search are some governors and leaders of the party, including close political associates of President Muhammadu Buhari.

There are indications that the south-south may have lost out in the bid to retain the chairmanship position as it has produced two national chairmen of the party, namely Chief John Odigie-Oyegun (South-South) and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (South-South).

On top of the list of those from the south-east being recommended by some governors is Senator Ken Nnamani, a former president of the Senate. Nnamani is a member of the Caretaker Committee of the party.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister of science and technology, is another person being favoured by some governors. He is a former governor and ex-national chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) which merged with others to form APC.

The source said: “Governors and leaders of the party are already considering different names, but the most recurring are Nnamani and Onu."

According to the source, some party leaders are not in support of giving the APC national chairman slot to the south-east as it is a territory of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following the removal of Oshiomhole as national chairman.

A former governorship candidate in Imo state, Ugumba Uche Nwosu, earlier blamed Oshiomhole for instigating crisis in the ruling party.

According to him, the problem started as a result of the former chairman’s leadership style.

