Kim Kardashian hubby Kanye West declares interest in US presidential race

- If Kanye makes it to the ballot, he may vie as an independent candidate against President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden

- The window for independent candidates to submit their papers to the country's agency is yet to expire in many US states

- Kanye is one of Trump's biggest followers and apart from expressing his support on social media, he has visited the head of state at The White House

- At least 30 aspirants had expressed interest in succeeding Trump but they pulled out of the race and many of them threw their weight behind Joe Biden

American rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be vying for president in the US election slated for November 3, 2020.

Kanye announced his bid to succeed Donald Trump on Twitter on Saturday, July 4, stating that it was through trusting God that he will be able to catapult America to "realising its promise and building its future".

US rapper Kanye West. Photo: Kanye West.

If Kanye ends up on the ballot, he will be challenging Trump who is seeking reelection and former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who is also in the race to The White House.

"We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

I am running for president of the United States," the musician said in a statement.

The rapper, who is an ardent supporter of Trump, may run as an independent candidate after filing his papers with the country's poll body.

The timeline for independent candidates to formally enter the race is yet to elapse in many US states.

Earlier in the year, at least 30 candidates (27 Democrats and three Republicans) had expressed interest in the seat but the dropped out of the race. Most of them opted to support Biden.

Joe Biden (r) was US vice president during tenure of Barack Obama (l). Photo: Barack Obama.

Among those who dropped out is Bernie Sanders, 78, who is a senator from Vermont and Tulsi Gabbard, 39, a Congresswoman from Hawaii.

Biden, 77, is one of Trump's fiercest criticsand has been lashing the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic which he described as both casual and careless.

"If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” he said in an early statement.

