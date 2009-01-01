Home | News | General | Get your facts right before you be the next to pay millions - Nigerians warn lady accusing BBNaija organiser of asking to sleep with her

A Nigerian lady, Ameera Yusuf, is calling out one of the organisers of the most anticipated reality show in Nigeria, the Big Brother Nigeria on Twitter.

Yusuf took to the microblogging platform to accuse one Olushola Akande of trying to lure her to sleep with her for a place in the forthcoming BBNaija show that is expected to kick off on July 19.

In Yusuf's tweet, she boasted of being bigger than the show, therefore they can start the show without her. She went further to reveal that she has receipts of her allegation, she called the show fake and she said she will expose how they take advantage of people. In ending her tweet, she promised that the show organisers will hear from her.

See her tweet below:

Lady accuses BBNaija organiser of trying to sleep with her to get on the show. Photo: Twitter/Ameera Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Issues like this are what Nigerians are known to stand up for one another but in the case of Yusuf, it seems she is not getting the desired reactions from people as rather than join her to call out the organisers of BBNaija, they are calling her out.

While other people are telling her to good evidence for her allegation in case the accused decided to take the case up.

The above advice of getting her facts right to Yusuf is on the basis of multiple award-winning artist Dbanj through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, who sued Seyitan Babatayo for the sum of N1.5 billion.

In addition, Seyitan is also expected to make an appearance in court within 30 days failure of which to do so may result in judgment being passed in her absence.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija 2018 star, Nina Onyenobi, took to her Instagram page to speak on false abuse accusations.

Nina said that rape is a very terrible crime that should not be taken lightly. She also said that those who lie about something like rape should be beaten up in a market square followed by a lawsuit and then jail.

The reality star said that such people should stop trying to ruin the lives and reputation of others. Nina also addressed those who took social media rape allegations seriously without a formal trial.

According to her, they are trial by media idiots who need to stop ending people’s lives because someone accused them of something. She said that the accused should have their day in court with real facts being presented.

