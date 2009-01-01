Home | News | General | Ronaldo makes stunning statement as he scores first free-kick for Juventus after 42 failed attempts

- Cristiano Ronaldo hadn't scored a free-kick at club level in 42 attempts since he did in 2017 at Club World Cup for Real Madrid

- The 35-year-old finally scored his first free-kick for Juventus after several failed attempts as he beat Torino’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in his club's 4-1 win

- Ronaldo is now the first player since Omar Sivori (1960/61) to reach 25 Serie A goals and only the sixth-ever in the club's history

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he really needed to score a free-kick after 42 failed attempts for Juventus.

The 35-year-old scored his first free-kick for Juventus after several failed attempts as he beat Torino’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to put Juve 3-1 up in the Turin derby.

The game which eventually ended 4-1 also saw Ronaldo become the first Juventus player in 60 years to score atleast 25 goals in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits free-kick confidence is back after 42 failed attempts. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ronaldo said: “I really needed that free-kick goal so I could get some confidence back.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, but we worked hard, won and are now putting pressure on Lazio. We achieved the objective today.

“It doesn’t matter who scores goals, as long as the team wins. We’re all in good shape and will try to win against Milan too, which is another difficult match.”

Ronaldo’s manager Maurizio Sarri was also happy to see Ronaldo rediscover his scoring ability from set-pieces.

Sarri said: "I honestly didn't think it was [a problem] but at the end of the match, he came to me and said 'finally'.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal in the 4th minute to help Juventus start the game against Torino on a high.

It would have been two nil seven minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur’s header flashed wide the goal after a deft pass by Miralem Pjanic.

It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark when Juan Cuadrado's rifled a left-footer into bottom left corner after being assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andrea Beloti scored a penalty for Torino to give them a lifeline just before the half-time break.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a trademark free-kick in the 61st minute to make it goal number 25 in the Serie A then an own-goal from Koffi Djidji completed the rout. It ended Juventus 4-1 Torino.

