How Premier League table looks like after wins for Chelsea, Arsenal with 5 games to end season

- There are five matches left to be played as the 2019/20 Premier League campaign hits the homestretch

- Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves are among the sides firmly in the race to seal a Champions League place

- United, Arsenal and Chelsea all picked huge wins in the match-week 33 to have a significant impact on the top four race

The top four race is heating up with up to six clubs in contention for a place in the Champions League with just five matches left to end the season.

Match-week 33 saw Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal all record crucial wins in their respective fixtures played on Saturday, July 4.

United recorded a huge 5-2 win over relegation battlers Bournemouth to momentarily go fourth on the standings, but had to come from a goal down to secure the result.

A brace from Mason Greenwood and a goal each from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes was enough to steer the Manchester side to victory at home.

Jose Mourinho makes stunning statement about Lampard after win against Wolves

The win catapulted them to fourth on the league charts with 57 points before later dropping back to fifth, two points behind Chelsea who salvaged a 3-0 win over Watford.

Leicester City remain third on the charts with 60 points all thanks to their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal's 2-0 hard-fought victory over Wolves saw them climb to seventh with 47 points but could drop to eighth should Sheffield United get a favourable result when they play Burnley at Turf Moor.

EPL standings: Arsenal move to 7th as Man United keep UCL hopes alive (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham are down in ninth with 45 points but could move to eighth should they pick a win against Everton in a tough match slated for Monday, July 6.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Norwich City are the three clubs occupying the drop zone and need just more than a miracle to survive.

However, unlike the other two, Villa stand a chance to move right above Watford when they take on in their next league match.

Premier League week three schedule: which teams will be battling it out?

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea on Saturday, July 4, kept alive their hopes of making the top four in the Premier League after beating visiting Watford 3-0 in an entertaining tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues knew before the start of the match that a win is what they need to help their quest of making the top four after Manchester United recorded big victory in their own game.

Mason Mount had the first chance to give Chelsea the lead in the 4th minute when he got a superb pass from N'Golo Kante, but he was unable to beat Ben Foster.

