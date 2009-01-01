WASSCE 2020: No timetable yet, says WAEC

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, told newsmen on Sunday that the timetable circulating online was not from the examination body.

He said, “The timetable in circulation did not emanate from WAEC, Nigeria. Please, disregard.”

The body had initially scheduled to hold the exam between April 6 and June 5 but postponed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

