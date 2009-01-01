Home | News | General | WASSCE 2020: No timetable yet, says WAEC
The West African Examination Council has advised Nigerians to disregard the purposed timetable for the 2020/2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination timetable circulating online.

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, told newsmen on Sunday that the timetable circulating online was not from the examination body.

He said, “The timetable in circulation did not emanate from WAEC, Nigeria. Please, disregard.”

The body had initially scheduled to hold the exam between April 6 and June 5 but postponed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

