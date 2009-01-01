Home | News | General | Health commissioner reveals an alarming number of COVID-19 patients in Lagos who are not in isolation centres

- More than 2,000 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos are not at the isolation centres

- The state's health commissioner disclosed this while giving an update of COVID-19 in Lagos

- Akin Abayomi gave further details of how the state has fared so far in the face of the ravaging virus

Lagos state is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in Nigeria with over 11,000 confirmed cases as at Saturday, July 4.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, said more than 2000 persons who have been confirmed positive are yet to turn up for admission at isolation centres.

According to him, they are avoiding the isolation centre due to either fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.

Akin Abayomi said Lagos state’s COVID-19 response team is monitoring more than 6,000 patients in communities. Photo Credit: @ProfAkinAbayomi Twitter

"However, 2,430 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments," he tweeted.

He said as at July 3, 42,348 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Lagos, out of which 10,926 turned out positive.

Out of that number, 1,695 patients have fully recovered and have since been discharged from Lagos care centres.

"6,259 of the cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments," he added.

Abayomi disclosed that 365 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres, adding that the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths in the state have risen to 177.

He advised Lagosians to take responsibility and hand washing and social distancing rules.

Since Nigeria recorded her first case sometime in February, the federal and state governments have been doing all they can to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite these efforts, the number of cases and casualties has continued to rise on a daily basis. As at Saturday, July 4, Nigeria was said to have 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Out of that number 11,462 have been discharged while 634 deaths have been recorded so far.

From Ondo to Delta, Ebonyi and Benue states, the ravaging coronavirus appears to be hitting hard at government officials and their families.

Many have now come to realise that the virus is not a respecter of status, colour nor religion.

Legit.ng gathered a list of some of the prominent people in Nigeria who contracted the virus and announced their status between June 28 and July 5.

