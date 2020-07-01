Home | News | General | 3 governors, 2 first ladies, other prominent Nigerians who tested positive for COVID-19 last week

From Ondo, to Delta, Ebonyi and Benue states, the ravaging coronavirus appears to be hitting hard at government officials and their families.

As at Saturday, July 4, Nigeria was said to have 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Out of that number 11,462 have been discharged while 634 deaths have been recorded so far.

Many have come to the realisation that the virus is not a respecter of status, colour nor religion.

Since Nigeria recorded her first case sometime in February, the federal and state governments have been doing all they can to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite these efforts, the number of cases and casualties has continued to rise on a daily basis.

This past week, the virus hit some government houses as no fewer than three governors, some family members and aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of these people are asymptomatic but have already gone into self-isolation as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of the prominent people who contracted the virus and announced their status in the past week.

1. Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state

Umahi is the latest of such high profile officials to test positive for the virus. The governor made the announcement in a statement on Saturday, July 4, adding that some of his aides have also tested positive. He said he is asymptomatic at the moment, but he has gone into self-isolation.

Umahi announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19

2. Benue first lady and son

Eunice Ortom, the wife of Governor Samuel Ortom, on Friday, July 3, announced that she has contracted the deadly coronavirus. The Benue first lady said revealed that her son and some staff members also tested positive and have gone into self-isolation.

Among government officials who tested positive in the state are; the secretary to the Benue state government, Prof. Tony Ijohor, and chief of staff, Terwase Orbunde, Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke, and the deputy vice-chancellor administration, Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Godwin Achinge.

3. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife and daughter

Okowa and his wife Edith had gone into isolation after one of their daughters contracted the virus. Days later, the governor announced that he and his wife have gotten back their results and it was positive. He announced the news on his official and verified Twitter page on Wednesday, July 1.

4. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo governor announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, June 30, via a video shared on his official and verified Twitter account. He said at the time of receiving his test result, he was asymptomatic but had since gone into self-isolation.

5. Osun SSG

Prince Wole Oyebamij, the secretary to the government of Osun state, alongside his staff members, were confirmed COVIDD-19 positive on Tuesday, June 30.

6. Chief of Staff to Plateau Governor Lalong

Noel Donjur's COVID-19 status was disclosed by the Plateau state commissioner for information and communication, Dan Manjang, on July 1, 2020.

