Breaking: 238 Nigerians evacuated from Turkey arrive Nigeria, FG reveals their Covid-19 status

- 238 Nigerians have been returned back home amid global Covid-19 crisis

- The returnees' flight landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday

- The repatriated Nigerians tested negative to Covid-19 according to NIDCOM

238 Nigerians stranded in Turkey have been safely repatriated back to the country on Sunday, July, 5, amid Covid-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the returnees' flight landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at exactly 2:45.

In a tweet by the commission announcing the arrival of the returnees, NIDCOM stated that they all tested negative to Covid-19.

They will, however, proceeded into self-isolation according to the protocols and directives of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.

"238 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at exactly 2:45 pm local time from Turkey today, Sunday, 5th of July, 2020.

All Evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on COVID-19," NIDCOM said in a tweet.

The returnees' flight landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that stranded Nigerians in the United States, who have now been repatriated back home, have now begun observing their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of NIDCOM, made this known in a tweet on Sunday evening, May 10.

It would be recalled that amid ravaging Covid-19 crisis, the Nigerians stranded in the United States due the coronavirus lockdown were repatriated back home.

The returnees, whose plane arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 13:45 pm on Friday, May 8, were, however, lifted to Abuja.

Abike Dabiri said they would be quarantined for 14 days in accordance with the protocols of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

After the completion of their isolation period, they would then be allowed to leave for their destinations while those who exhibit traces of Covid-19 symptoms will be subjected to test and treatment.

In a subsequent tweet on Sunday at 6:40 pm Nigerian time, the Diaspora commission chairman disclosed that the repatriated Nigerians have now begun their compulsory isolation.

She urged Nigerians to wish their brothers well while also praying for the world to scale through the scare of the ravaging pandemic.

