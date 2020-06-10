Home | News | General | He was Nigeria’s first professor of Statistics - Chimamanda Adichie says as she mourns late father

- Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has taken to social media to mourn the death of her father, James Nwoye Adichie

- The celebrated writer shared a touching note on her Instagram page as she explained how much she loves and misses her father

- Adichie revealed that she was heartbroken and that she could not believe she was writing about her father in the past tense

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Death is no doubt a sad reality that everyone has to face. Despite the fact that no soul can escape death, it does nothing to soften the pain of losing a loved one.

Celebrated Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, lost her father on June 10, 2020. The author was no doubt devastated by the terrible news.

On July 4, 2020, Adichie took to her social media pages to share a touching note in remembrance of her father. The Purple Hibiscus author wrote on how she had always feared for the day her father would leave the world and their last moment shared together before it happened.

Another Nigerian man succeeds, makes int'l list of successful people under age 30 in art and style (photos)

Chimamanda Adichie mourns the death of her father.

Source: Facebook

The writer explained how she spoke with her father on their weekly zoom call on June 9 only for him to pass on the next day. Adichie said that she loved her father so fiercely and that she feared for the day he would die.

She wrote: “Because I loved my father so much, so fiercely, so tenderly, I always at the back of my mind feared this day. But he was in good health. I thought we had time. I thought it wasn’t yet time. I have come undone. I have screamed, shouted, rolled on the floor, pounded things. I have shut down parts of myself.

“The children and I adore him,” my mother wrote in a tribute when he was made professor emeritus. We are broken. We are bereft, holding on to one another, planning a burial in these COVID-scarred times. I am stuck in the US, waiting. The Nigerian airports are closed. Everything is confusing, uncertain, bewildering.”

Enjoy the visuals to the hot tune by Bisola - Heartbroken

My heart is broken - Chimamanda Adichie mourns after losing father

Source: Facebook

Adichie said that sleep has been her only respite since her father’s demise and that waking up fills her with the enormity and finality of her father’s passing.

Excerpts from her post reads: “We talked almost daily. I sent him my travel itineraries. He would text me just before I got on a stage: Ome ife ukwu! Nothing else mattered to me as much as the pride in his eyes.

I saw him last on March 5th in Abba. I had planned to be back in May. We planned to record his stories of my great grandmother.

Grief is a cruel kind of education. You learn how ungentle mourning can be, how full of anger. You learn that your side muscles will ache painfully from days of crying. You learn how glib condolences can feel.

My father was Nigeria’s first professor of Statistics. He studied Mathematics at Ibadan and got his PhD in Statistics from Berkeley, returning to Nigeria shortly before the Biafran War. A titled Igbo man – Odelu Ora Abba – deeply committed to our hometown. A Roman Catholic with a humane and luminous faith. A gentle man and a gentleman.For those who knew him, these words recur: honest, calm, kind, strong, quiet, integrity.

Nigerian man Prince Louis Adekola overwhelmed with joy after getting UK scholarship (photos)

I am writing about my father in the past tense, and I cannot believe that I am writing about my father in the past tense. My heart is broken.”

See the post below:

This is so sad. Rest in peace to James Nwoye Adichie.

Only a while ago, the chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, lost her father, Abdul Moshood Adekola, at the age of 87, on April 20. The top businesswoman and author took to her official Instagram page to share the sad news.

Sharing a young photo of her late father, she wrote a beautiful message of appreciation for all the things he did for her and her siblings while alive. Her father who was a single dad until his death, lost his wife in 2001.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Nigerians have almost forgotten how to be ashamed - Chimamanda Adichie | Legit TV

Enjoy the newest Kwesi Arthur - See No Evil video song by Ghanaian rapper

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...