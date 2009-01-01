Home | News | General | Lille president confirms Victor Osimhen's imminent exit, names the club he will join

- Victor Osimhen is now on the verge of joining Italian side Napoli

- This comes after Lille president confirmed that he will be a superstar at the club

- Osimhen has been in brilliant form since he moved to France

Lille president Gerard Lopez has finally confirmed that there is ongoing negotiations between the French side and Italian giants Napoli over the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe considering his superb performances for Lille since he replaced Ivorian star Nicolas Pepe.

But despite all the clubs who have shown interest to sign Victor Osimhen, it appears that Napoli are the side who are so serious in having the Super Eagles forward.

While speaking with La Voix du Nord, Lille president Lopez stated clearly that Napoli are a big team and Victor Osimhen will be their superstar if he should join them.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

“We have received several offers for Victor. We have exchanged a lot. We get on well and he has an extraordinary life.

''He asked me and I gave him the name of the club that in my eyes corresponds most with him. And in terms of his style of play, the manager and the progression that he wants to achieve.

“Napoli? They are just under Juventus or Barcelona but are at the same level as Atletico Madrid. If he goes over there, he will be their superstar.

''With Napoli at his feet, it has to mean something in the life of a footballer. Victor has this strength to perform under pressure,'' he explained.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Italian club Napoli stepped up their bid to land Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen as they are ready to offer Algerian midfielder Adam Ounas plus cash for the Super Eagles striker.

Top fascinating facts about Odion Ighalo: transfers, stats, net worth, and family

Reports by Italian outlet Tuttoport have it that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis who is in good relationships with his Lille counterpart Gerard Lopez is leading the cause of the transfer.

It was gathered that the deal could be completed for a figure around €40m.

The 21-year-old has also been linked with English Premier League and La Liga clubs but Napoli are confident that they have stolen a march on their rivals for his services.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...