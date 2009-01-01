Home | News | General | Tears as prominent Nigerian monarch dies in Enugu state

- Enugu state has been plunged into mourning

- Samson Ukapbi, the traditional ruler of Okpanku community, has passed away

- The late monarch was the former secretary to the government of Enugu state

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed

The Okpanku community of Enugu state has been plunged into mourning following the death of the traditional ruler of the town Chief Samson Ukpabi.

According to Daily Sun, the traditional ruler gave up the ghost on Sunday morning, July 5, at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu.

Ukpabi was said to have suddenly passed away after a battle with illness with his death coming barely 24 hours after attending the burial of his nephew.

A former secretary to the Enugu state government, the late monarch was a professor of Military History holding many prominent positions in Nigerian politics before his ascension to the throne.

Kogi guber: Huge number of APC aspirants is due to my efforts, says Gov Bello

Chief Samson Ukpabi who is the former Enugu state SSG is dead. He died on Sunday, July 5, amid Covid-19.

Source: Getty Images

He was the first Provost of Anambra State University of Science and Technology. He was also the provost of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu.

He equally served as the rector of Nigerian Defence Academy located in Kaduna state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ondo political fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the death of the state commissioner of health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who died of Covid-19 on Thursday, June 2.

According to reports, Adegbenro has been battling Covid-19 infection over the last few days but efforts of the state health operatives proved futile as the commissioner later gave up the ghost.

Source from the government quarter claimed that the late commissioner died at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, after spending about ten days at the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fact Check: How true is the claim that Oba of Lagos left his throne for Buhari?

The commissioner's death came barely 48 hours after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced through his social media handles that he tested positive to the virus.

Born on June 5, 1955 at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro had his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B; B.S) degree from University of Benin, Edo state.

He established Crown Hospital, Akure where he was the chief medical director. He later occupied many political positions before he was appointed the Ondo state commissioner of health, a position he held after managing the state culture and tourism commission.

Slum Chronicles: Even Coronavirus is scared of us - slum dwellers | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...