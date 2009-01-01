Home | News | General | Reactions as man says no reasonable person will marry a lady with multiple ear piercings

- A Nigerian man recently got social media buzzing after he took to Twitter to share his take on multiple ear piercings

- The journalist, Abdulhamied, said that no reasonable man would marry a woman with multiple piercings

- This led to a number of Nigerians sharing their opinions in the comment section of the interesting tweet

Africa is no doubt a traditional society but a lot of things have changed and things that were previously frowned on have now become accepted.

Gone are the days when most people regarded women who wore leg chains are wayward and women who were outspoken and disrespectful.

However, social media has adequately shown that not everybody is with this new and liberal school of thought.

Just recently, a Nigerian man, Abdulhamied, got people on social media buzzing after he shared his take on women who have multiple piercings.

According to the young journalist, no reasonable man would marry a woman with more than one piercing.

He wrote: “No reasonable man will marry a lady that has more than one ear piercing. Yes i said it.”

Well, Abdulhamied’s tweet got series of interesting reactions on Twitter with people lambasting him and claiming that he was backward. Others said that no reasonable woman would marry a man with his kind of mindset.

@emihlegqola wrote: "What is it about an ear piercing that makes her not good enough for marriage?

Also, most women don't do things to please or to find a husband so I'm pretty sure that all the women who came across your post won't change their minds because of what you think."

Black James Bond tweeted: "I’m not a reasonable man thenFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy We are judging women’s decency based on the number of holes on their bodies? Mister, you better crawl out of that cave lest it crushes you. It’s 2020."

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that a lady took to Twitter to speak on the kind of ladies men do not like to date.

According to Dr Toolz on Twitter, men no longer date lazy, unemployed, broke, demanding and uneducated women.

