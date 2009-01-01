Home | News | General | Trouble for Barcelona as Real Madrid record another big win, stay top on La Liga log

- Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid's La Liga encounter ended 1-0 in favor of Los Blancos

- Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored the winning goal via a penalty

- Zidane and his men are still topping the table with five games to end the season

Real Madrid on Sunday, July 5, took another step in their efforts to win the 2019/20 Spanish La Liga title beating hosts Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in tough encounter.

Going into the tie, Zidane and his wards knew that a win will surely help them on the La Liga standings with Barcelona still occupying second position on the table.

But this victory did not come on a platter of gold as Real Madrid labored so hard before they got the three maximum points against Athletic Bilbao.

The hosts had the first chance to score in the in the 13th minute through Unai Lopez who got a brilliant pass from Williams, but he was unable to beat Courtois in goal for Real Madrid

Los Blancos came close towards scoring in the 20th minute when Asensio directed great pass to Karim Benzema whose shot was parried away by Unai Simon.

First half ended goalless with both sides finding it difficult to find the back of the net.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos' penalty gives Los Blancos 1-0 win (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Dani Garcia committed a big foul on Marcelo in the 73rd minute inside the box in which the referee gave Real Madrid the penalty and was scored by Sergio Ramos.

With five games to the end of the season, Real Madrid have established seven points lead and they are on the verge of becoming champions.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Real Madrid's latest decision to drop the transfer price on their star James Rodriguez has invited the interest of Premier League duo of Arsenal and Manchester United.

As it stands presently, Real Madrid are demanding the sum of £22.5 million from any side who are interested in signing the 28-year-old Colombia footballer.

If Real Madrid should fail to sell James or tie him down to a new contract this summer, then they will have to lose him for free in twelve months' time.

According to Marca, James Rodriguez is also ready to leave the Bernabeu due to his lack of active playing time in the Spanish La Liga.

Last season, James played for Bayern Munich on loan before making a return to Spain before the start of the ongoing season where he has only played eight games.

