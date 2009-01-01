Home | News | General | Breaking: Did Chief of Air Staff say Boko Haram will end in 2020? Air Force issues real position

- The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) agrees that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, visited troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole

- The NAF, however, says Abubakar never announced that the Air Force will end Boko Haram in 2020

- The security agency says the comment by Abubakar was aimed at encouraging the personnel fighting insurgency in the north-east

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday, July 5, denied claims linked to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, that the body would completely wipe out Boko Haram insurgency by the end of 2020.

The clarification came in a statement issued by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force.

The statement said the NAF decided to clarify the position of Air Commodore Daramola's position because of some reports which credited the end of Boko Haram and a definite time period to the service chief, who recently visited the headquarters of Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

President Buhari nominates Okonjo-Iweala for top position

The NAF says Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar did not give a specific date to end Boko Haram Credit: NAF

Source: Facebook

"The NAF wishes to state that the above-attributed statement is not a true reflection of what the CAS actually said and therefore constitutes a misrepresentation; hence the need for this clarification," the statement said.

The NAF said the position of CAS was misconstrued by the reports adding that the latter only said tried to encourage the task force when he said the "operation" would end "very soon" as he urged the troops to work towards the date.

"This is typical of visionary leadership which sets goals for its subordinates in order to inspire a redoubling of efforts.

"It is expected that, with this new charge, the ATF, working in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, will work even more assiduously towards ensuring victory," the statement added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng had reported how two personnel of the NAF recently contracted the dreaded coronavirus

Attention job seekers! Legit is looking for copy editor

The incident was said to have happened in Benue state.

This was contained in a state-wide address by Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, June 4, on the new guidelines for movement and gathering in the state amid coronavirus crisis.

5 years after, Nigerians speak about Buhari's administration | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...