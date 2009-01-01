Home | News | General | Just in: Massive shakeup as NNPC redeploys top management staff

- A massive movement of top management staff of Nigeria's oil firm, NNPC, has been announced

- The shakeup affected a total of six management staff who have been moved to subsidiary firms

- The NNP says the move is in line with the 'next level' agenda of the present government

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced a shakeup, which affected mainly top management staff on Sunday, July 5.

The corporation, however, said the redeployment was aimed at repositioning the government-owned oil firm for more efficiency, transparency, and profitability.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The spokesperson of the oil revenue-generating firm, Kennie Obateru, in a statement in Abuja, explains that the action was in tune with President Muhammadu Buhari's 'next level' agenda.

With the redeployment, Adokiye Tombomieye is moved from Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) to Upstream as COO.

Discover how to play and win with NaijaBet

Others are:

1. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, MD of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), now COO, Corporate Services.

2. Adeyemi Adetunji, COO of Upstream now to head Ventures and Business Development Directorate.

3. Billy Okoye, MD of the NNPC Retail Limited now Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division.

4. Elizabeth Aliyuda, GM of Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, now MD of the same company.

5. Usman Farouk, executive director of Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC now MD of the same organisation.

Obateru also stated that President Buhari had accepted the resignation of Mr Roland Ewubare, who was the immediate past COO, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the corporation.

He said that the President also accepted the retirement of the immediate past COO, Corporate Services, Mr Farouk Garba, thanking the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation and the nation.

NNPC board members get a new chairman

Obateru quoted the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, as saying that the new appointments would enable the corporation to live up to the expectation of its shareholders and Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He added that the exercise would give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the corporation, which is in line with the corporate vision of "Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE)."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chief operating officer in charge of Joint Ventures and Business Development of the NNPC, Roland Ewubare, resigned.

News of his resignation surfaced on Friday, July 3. The NNPC is yet to issue an official statement on the issue.

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...