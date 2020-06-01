Home | News | General | COVID-19: Reopening schools now is premature, ANAP warns

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank has warned that reopening of schools in the height of COVID-19 spread is premature.

This is on the heels of the recent approval by the through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) to allow the gradual reopening of schools starting with graduating classes.

Commending the Federal Government for lifting the ban on interstate travels, Anap Think Tank stated that the interstate travel “Had been observed more in its breach, giving way to preferential treatment of travellers and a high level of malpractice in its enforcement.”

In a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by its Chairman, Atedo N. A. Peterside and the Vice-Chairman, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Anap explained that “Though the PTF has specified appropriate protocols as safeguards, we are aware that most schools, especially the public ones, will not have the required resources to put these in place, nor the wherewithal to moderate children’s behaviour.”

“We, therefore, appeal to the government and all stakeholders involved, to exercise caution and follow the science of the disease as established, to avoid exposing the population to large-scale COVID-19 infections; let us not find ourselves in the situation of countries like Israel and South Africa that have had to reverse their premature school reopening, due to severe spikes in infection amongst the pupils, staff and their families.

“We urge that opening of schools be delayed for a few more weeks to see our Covid-19 epidemic peak and begin to reverse, before embarking on any school reopening plans, even for graduating classes. This is the current global best practice.

“It is our belief that graduating students can still get back on track with their future careers by taking their examinations just ahead of general school reopening, when the epidemic curve might have flattened, and it is much safer to resume classes.”

Vanguard

