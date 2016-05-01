Home | News | General | PDP frowns over prevention of Oyo deputy gov, others from attending Ajimobi’s Fidau
PDP frowns over prevention of Oyo deputy gov, others from attending Ajimobi’s Fidau



By Adeola Badru

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Oyo State chapter, has on Sunday, berated the prevention of the state’s deputy governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniya and other members of the executive council from attending Sen. Abiola Ajimobi’s eight days Fidau prayers, held at the deceased Oluyole residence.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji urged members of the public to disregard the statement credited to the deceased family, which said the Fidau prayer was strictly a family affair.

PDP, in the statement, added that: “To the unsuspecting members of the public, kindly disregard APC Media Team Press Release in its entirety, it wasn’t a private family affair because Otunba Alao Adebayo Akala and many others were there and the family were well informed in advance that the deputy governor would be leading the government delegation to the event.”

“It was reported that the security personnel at the gate informed the government delegation that there was an order from Madam not to allow the government delegation into the venue.”

“Kudos to His Excellency Engr. Rauf Olaniyan for displaying a high level of maturity and Omoluabi ethos that he and His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde is known for.”

“The more the governor tries to extend hands of friendship, the more they rebuff his good gestures,” the statement said.

