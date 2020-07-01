Home | News | General | Ajimobi’s Fidau Prayer Drama: We Didn’t Know Oyo Deputy Governor Will Attend, Spokesperson Reacts

Tunji said the family was not aware that the Deputy Governor would be attending the event.

According to The Nation, the spokesperson to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Mr Bolaji Tunji has explained the family side of the story in the mild drama that played out at the 8th Day Fidau prayer held in honor the deceased governor..

The Oyo state delegation led by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, the Head of Service, Amidst Ololade and the Commissioner for land, Mr Abiodun Abdul-Raheem, had arrived the Oluyole venue of the prayers, but could not gain entrance into the venue of the prayers.

But, Tunji said, the family was not aware that the Deputy Governor would be attending the event neither was there any prior arrival of the deputy governor’s advance protocol team to intimate the family ahead.

He said the event which was planned as a family event held in observance of strict protocol of the NCDC, adding that effort to facilitate the entrance of the deputy Governor proved abortive as soon as the family gets the information on the presence of the Deputy Governor at the Oluyole residence of the deceased governor.

Tunji said in a statement “There is the need to clarify the believed presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayer of HE Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.

“The Deputy Governor arrived after the prayer had started. The event was strictly a family affair.

“There was a need to comply with the Covid-19 protocol as established by NCDC – Social distancing, not more than 30 people in a place and seats arranged, accordingly. After which the gate was shut.

“No one was aware that the Deputy Governor was coming as neither the advance team nor the protocol informed us.

“By the time we got to the gate to usher him into the sitting room, he had left. Everything happened within a spate of 10mins.

“Through a serving Senator and a former Attorney General we tried to get in touch with him that it was not to slight him and he could sit in a private sitting room provided by the family. Unfortunately, he had left. We however apologise to his Excellency.”

