D’banj promises N1.5 Billlion giveaway

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has promised to have a giveaway for the ‘real victims’ of rape from the N1.5billion he is demanding as damages from his accuser.

The Koko master who has maintained his innocence in the rape allegation brought against him by a woman named Seyitan Babatayo, sued her through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The 40-year-old said this on Saturday in reply to a fan with Twitter username, @EkehWest, who asked him to give his fans a share of the money when he gets it.

“Promise us also that you will do a giveaway from that 1.5b,” he tweeted.

D’banj replied, “Of course I will, for the real victims of rape and the helpless. @kikimordi@AyodejiOsowobi.”

See post below:

Ofcourse I will, For the Real Victims of Rape and the Helpless. @kikimordi @AyodejiOsowobi https://t.co/m8kWTwLZnD — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) July 5, 2020

