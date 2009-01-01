Home | News | General | Messi provides assists for Suarez, Griezmann as Barca beat Chukwueze's Villarreal to close gap on Real Madrid

- Villarreal vs Barcelona ended in a 4-1 win for Quique Setien's men

- Suarez and Griezmann were both on the score sheet as Messi provided the assist for their goals

- Ansu Fati also found the back of the net in Barcelona's big win

- Barcelona have now move up to 73 points as they close the gap on Real Madrid to four points with four games left to play

Barcelona picked up their first win in three games after a convincing 4-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday, July 5, at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Quique Setien’s men got off to a flying start as they took the lead in the 4th minute. Some lovely work down the left resulted in Alba pulling a cross back inside the box which Pau Torres turned into his own net.

But the home team were back on level terms after an excellent break started off by Samuel Chukwueze sees Cazorla collect the ball in the box and fire in a shot which was saved by Ter Stegen.

However, Gerard Moreno was in the right place at the right time to smash home the rebound from 12 yards.

But in the 20th minute, Barcelona took the lead for a second time. Lionel Messi flicked a delightful ball into the path of Luis Suarez, who curled the ball into the top left-hand corner with a first-time finish.

Suarez became Barcelona's third-highest scorer of all-time with that goal. It was the 33-year-old's 194th goal for Barcelona in 277 appearances.

He only sits behind César Rodríguez Álvarez (232) and Lionel Messi who has a staggering 630 goals to his name.

Things will get only better for Barcelona as Antoinne Griezmann who has been under recent pressure scored his ninth La Liga goal of the season in the 44th minute.

Messi again was the provider as he took the ball off Griezmann, drove into the box but stopped to back-heel the ball to the Frenchman who exquisitely chipped the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

The Barcelona captain has now recorded 19 assists in La Liga this season, his best ever return in a top-flight season.

Lionel Messi thought he had scored his goal in the 69th minute after finding the corner from eight yards but VAR ruled offside and the goal is chalked off after a lengthy check.

However, Ansu Fati put the game beyond Villarreal's reach in the 87th minute. The youngster drove into the box and then lets a shot off from 18 yards which flicked off the legs of Albiol and ended up in the corner. The strike from Ansu Fati was the 9000th goal in Barcelona's history.

The game ended 4-1 as Barcelona moved up to 73 points as they close the gap on Real Madrid to four points with four games left to play

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid on Sunday, July 5, took another step in their efforts to win the 2019/20 Spanish La Liga title beating hosts Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in tough encounter.

Going into the tie, Zidane and his wards knew that a win will surely help them on the La Liga standings with Barcelona still occupying second position on the table.

But this victory did not come on a platter of gold as Real Madrid labored so hard before they got the three maximum points against Athletic Bilbao thanks a penalty in the 71st minute from Sergio Ramos.

