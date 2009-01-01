Home | News | General | Breaking: Black Sunday in this northern state of Nigeria as boat capsizes, many feared dead

- A boat carrying between 23 and 28 passengers across the River Benue capsized scores whose bodies have not been seen

- Most of the victims are said to be Christians heading for an annual convention in a part of the state

- The police confirm the incident as rescuers remain busy trying to recover the victims

A major tragedy was reported in Benue state, northern Nigeria, in the evening of Sunday, July 7, as a boat said to be carrying scores of people capsized killing many.

At the time of this report, the actual figure of the casualties had yet to be known, but the accident had been confirmed by the police authorities in the state.

The Nation reports that the boat was carrying about 28 passengers, most of them church members on their way to an annual convention when the accident occurred.

However, the police claimed that the boat had 23 onboard and that the victims were members of ECAN Church Ijaha located in Makurdi local government travelling across the River Benue.

According to the report, just one corpse from the incident had been recovered as of late Sunday, July 7 as divers and other rescuers are working hard to get the victims.

The police also said its marine personnel were carrying out rescue operations at the scene of the accident.

