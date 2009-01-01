Home | News | General | Breaking: Tears as another 3 prominent Nigerians die of Covid-19 complication (see their identity)

- NCDC supervisor in Zamfara state, J. Shalanga, and two other prominent Nigerians have died of Covid-19 complication on Sunday

- The two others are Chief Jide Odekunle, a former LASIMRA boss, and Professor Godwin Achinge of Benue State University

- Achinge, until his death, was the vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19

Covid-19 took a fatality swipe at the country as three prominent Nigerians were reported to have died on Sunday, July 5, as a result of coronavirus complications.

The three victims are Professor Godwin Achinge, J. Shalanga, and Chief Jide Odekunle who is the immediate past general manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA).

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Achinge, who is the vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos where he was receiving treatment.

NCDC supervisor in Zamfara state, J. Shalanga, and two other prominent Nigerians have died of Covid-19 complication on Sunday. Credit: Vanguard and Nigerian Tribune.

A deputy vice-chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, Achinge's Covid-19 status was confirmed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state hours before his death.

Shalanga, on the other hands, is the state supervisor of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Zamfara, supervising the spread and control of the virus in the state.

His death was confirmed by Zamfara state commissioner of health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, who said the NCDC supervisor fell sick and was rushed to Yariman Bakura Specialist hospital Gusau for treatment. He died on the way.

Meanwhile, Odekunle died on Sunday at the age of 53 at the Onikan isolation centre in Lagos state. He was until his death the Bobagunwa of Egbaland.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man from California who posted his regret on Facebook after attending a party where he contracted COVID-19 has died of the deadly disease.

Thomas Macias attended the party in June, and on June 20, he wrote an impassioned message on Facebook in which he lamented ignoring social distancing.

A day after posting his regret on Facebook, Macias succumbed to the deadly disease.

