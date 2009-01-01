Home | News | General | FG makes U-turn on flight resumption, gives tough conditions airline operators must meet

- Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has emphatically stated that not all airlines will resume on July 8

- NCAA DG Captain Musa Nuhu said only airlines who abide by the protocols given by the government will be allowed flight operation

- Nuhu made this known days after the federal; government extended the relaxation of lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 crisis

As flights prepare to roar back to the sky after months of lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 crisis, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said not all airlines will resume come Tuesday, July 8.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government, as part of the extension to the phase II relaxation of lockdown, lifted the ban on interstate movement, schools for graduating classes and the flight movement.

The flights were scheduled to resume back on Tuesday but NCAA said some airlines will not be permitted flight operation.

The aviation control body further disclosed that some airlines have not met the protocols contained in the directives of the federal government as suggested by the presidential task force on Covid-19.

NCAA DG Captain Musa Nuhu said only airlines who abide by the protocols given by the federal government will be allowed flight operation.

Speaking on the development on Saturday, July 4, NCAA director-general Captain Musa Nuhu made this disclosure, further adding that without total compliance to given protocols, no stakeholder will be handed a permit to be part of the restart.

“All stakeholders must meet the protocols set by the NCAA. If you do not meet, you are not granted a permit to start. Some airlines will be given approval to start. Not all airlines and airports will start,” Nuhu who spoke through a webinar, stressed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sanwo-Olu in his directive on Friday, July 3, stated that only students in Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS3 will resume schools beginning from Monday, August 3.

He stated: “Tertiary institutions will remain closed. We continue to support online teaching during this period.

"However, students in the transitional classes who have mandatory public examinations ahead of them will be permitted to resume for revision classes and examinations. The commencement date for this will be from Monday, August 3rd."

