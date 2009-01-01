Home | News | General | Edo guber: PDP chieftain Kassim Afegbua endorses Osagie Ize-Iyamu

- Prince Kassim Afegbua, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member has reiterated his earlier stance on Governor Obaseki

- Afegbua has gone ahead to endorse the APC candidate for the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

- The PDP chieftain lambasted his party for giving Governor Obaseki its governorship ticket

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Prince Kassim Afegbua, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member and former commissioner for information and orientation in Edo state, has reiterated that he will not back Governor Godwin Obasekis re-election bid.

Afegbua said due to his stance, he has been inundated with phone calls by party chieftains who felt his recent outburst against Governor Obaseki was unfair.

He described Obaseki as a stranger in the PDP, berating the party for gifting the governor its governorship ticket in Edo state.

Fact check: How true is the claim that Ogun guber election should be declared inconclusive?

Governor Obaseki does not have the support of Kassim Afegbua in the PDP. Photo credit: PDP media

Source: UGC

Afegbua stated that his current position on the governor is informed by a number of factors.

According to him, it is wrong for the party to surrender its privileges and structures to a new entrant in its fold.

“Within 24 hours, scheduled primary elections were postponed, and all processes leading to the scheduled event were disrupted,” he lamented.

He said the PDP should have directed Governor Obaseki to join another party, to create a stronger opportunity for the PDP to fly with older, loyal party members.

Afegbua noted that Obaseki's exit from the APC will weaken part of the party's internal structure, given the PDP the chance to clinch the governorship seat in Edo.

He said compared to Obaseki, the APC candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu is diligent, responsible and has a sense of organisation and marksmanship.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Elections 2019: 6 things Buhari said at the signing of Peace Accord

His words: “Governor Obaseki is the opposite of what an ideal democratic situation should be. His politics is destructive, exclusive, and demonising.

“He acts alone, intoxicated by the sheer banality of being called the leader of the party, and glamourises in the vainglorious euphoria that he owns life and death.

“This is why Osagie Ize-Iyamu fits my endorsement.”

Afegbua had declared that he will not support Governor Obaseki's ambition to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He disclosed this on Monday, June 29 during an interview with Channels Television.

APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo guber primaries | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...