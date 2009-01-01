Home | News | General | Che Adams' goal helps Southampton inflict embarrassing defeat on Man City in EPL tie

- Southampton vs Manchester City's Premier League tie ended 1-0 in favor of the hosts

- Che Adams scored the only goal which gave Southampton the win in this tie

- Manchester City are still occupying second position on the Premier League table

English professional footballer Che Adams scored the only goal on Sunday night, July 5, that gave Southampton a 1-0 win over outgoing Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City went into this encounter with great confidence having defeated Liverpool in their last game even though the win cannot help them retain their Premier League title.

Guardiola's men started the tie impressively with the duo of Bernardo Silva and David Silva causing serious problems for Southampton in the midfield.

It took the hosts five minutes to settle down in this tie before they started their good pattern of football even though their fans watched at homes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko committed a defensive blunder in the 16th minute which helped Che Adams to score the goal for Southampton.

The hosts tried to increase the scoreline in the 20th minute via a powerful shot from Danny Ings which was well saved by goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Che Adams' goal condemn Citizens to 1-0 defeat (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

First half ended 1-0 in favor of Southampton as Manchester City failed to find the back of the net.

Manchester City tried all their best to make sure that they get at least a draw in this encounter, but Southampton held on for an incredible win.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how outgoing Premier League champions Manchester City and German champions Bayern Munich have been tipped by Jurgen Klopp as the two favorites winners for the Champions League.

Despite winning the title last season beating Tottenham in the final, Liverpool have been sent out of the Champions League losing against Atletico Madrid.

But the Reds will still have something to celebrate with this term as they have already won the Premier League title despite five games remaining to end the season.

Manchester City are aiming to win the Champions League this season which Pep Guardiola has not won since he became boss at the Etihad.

The Citizens defeated mighty Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout game with another tie expected to happen before knowing who reach the last 8.

