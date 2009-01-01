Home | News | General | PDP reacts as Yahaya Bello wins at Appeal Court, blows hot as party takes fight to Supreme Court

- PDP said it will challenge the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Supreme Court

- Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesperson, said the party has overwhelming evidences against Bello's reelection

- The party also assured his supporters of justice at the apex court after failing to upturn Governor Bello's victory at the appellate court

Following its failure to upturn the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Appeal Court on Saturday, June 4, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed the next political move.

Legit.ng recalls that the reelection and victory of Governor Bello was confirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Saturday, meaning he was duly elected as the governor of the north-central state.

The justices dismissed the appeals filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Peoples Party (APP), and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).

Kogi guber: Huge number of APC aspirants is due to my efforts, says Gov Bello

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesperson, said the party has overwhelming evidences against Bello's reelection.

This publication also reported how PDP's Musa Wada was also penalized for wasting the time of the court with his appeal as he was ordered to pay N100,000 each to Governor Bello, the APC and INEC listed as respondents in the appeal.

Reacting to the verdict in a statement by its national spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP hinted at the possibility of taking its fight to the Supreme Court.

According to Ologbondiyan, the Appeal Court verdict “will be a major setback to our democratic process if left unchallenged, but expressed confidence that justice will be served on the merit of the case by the Supreme Court.”

Ologbodiyan, who picked a hole against the judgement, also stressed that the election that brought the Kogi governor in was ridden by "over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery and other irregularities and malpractices."

He said the opposition party has overwhelming evidences against the ruling party which will be presented at the apex court.

Presidential election: Mixed reactions trail Atiku's decision to challenge result in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yahaya Bello has described the judgments of the Court of Appeal upholding his election for a second term in office as Kogi state governor as an affirmation of his landmark victory in the polls on last year November.

In a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, spokesman to the governor, Governor Bello said the 4 judgments by the court of appeal were validations of the historic mandate given to him by Kogi people, adding that greater impetus has been given to his drive to do even more for the state and her people.

