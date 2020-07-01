Home | News | General | WAEC gives update on examination timetable
WAEC gives update on examination timetable



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has debunked examination timetable circulating in Nigeria.

An alleged timetable for 2020 WAEC had circulated on social media over the weekend..

alt

Reports had it that the timetable was released shortly after the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the resumption of schools in the State.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced that the reopening schools for students in “transitional classes.”

He directed students in Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3 to resume on August 3rd 2020.

But reacting to an inquiry by a Twitter user identified as Jamiu Kazeem Babatunde, WAEC said the timetable did not emanate from it.

Jamiu Kazeem [email protected] wrote, “I would love if WAEC can attend to this question of circulating time table.

Responding @waecnigeria said, “ WAEC did not release the timetable in circulation. As you can see, it was a timetable we had used for a previous examination. Please, disregard it.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

