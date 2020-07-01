Home | News | General | WAEC gives update on examination timetable

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has debunked examination timetable circulating in Nigeria.

An alleged timetable for 2020 WAEC had circulated on social media over the weekend..

Reports had it that the timetable was released shortly after the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the resumption of schools in the State.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced that the reopening schools for students in “transitional classes.”

He directed students in Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3 to resume on August 3rd 2020.

But reacting to an inquiry by a Twitter user identified as Jamiu Kazeem Babatunde, WAEC said the timetable did not emanate from it.

Jamiu Kazeem [email protected] wrote, “I would love if WAEC can attend to this question of circulating time table.

Responding @waecnigeria said, “ WAEC did not release the timetable in circulation. As you can see, it was a timetable we had used for a previous examination. Please, disregard it.”

