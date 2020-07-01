Home | News | General | Former Enugu SSG, Samson Ukpabi is dead

A former Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof Samson Ukpabi, is dead.

He died at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, in Enugu after a brief illness on Sunday..

A close family source who spoke with newsmen, said the deceased spoke with his family members at about 6:15 am on Sunday before he left for the hospital where he died.

It is also reported that he had attended the burial of his nephew on Saturday.

Until his demise, Ukpabi was the traditional ruler of Okpanku community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He was the first Provost of Anambra State University of Science and Technology.

He was also the Provost of Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu and equally served as Rector, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...