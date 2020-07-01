Former Enugu SSG, Samson Ukpabi is dead
- 6 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A former Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof Samson Ukpabi, is dead.
He died at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, in Enugu after a brief illness on Sunday..
A close family source who spoke with newsmen, said the deceased spoke with his family members at about 6:15 am on Sunday before he left for the hospital where he died.
It is also reported that he had attended the burial of his nephew on Saturday.
Until his demise, Ukpabi was the traditional ruler of Okpanku community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.
He was the first Provost of Anambra State University of Science and Technology.
He was also the Provost of Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu and equally served as Rector, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles