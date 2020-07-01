Home | News | General | Cross River doctors declare indefinite strike, accuse Ayade govt of hiding COVID-19 patients

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Cross River chapter has withdrawn its services from all medical facilities in the state.

This was relayed in a letter addressed to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, from the state chairman of the association, Agam Ayuk, on Sunday..

Ayuk wondered why the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was not including Cross River in its daily COVID-19 update.

Cross River is the only state in Nigeria where no single case of COVID-19 has been officially confirmed.

The association claimed five positive cases had their tests done at an NCDC-approved laboratory, but their results were not been published in the agency’s situation report.

“The Association demands an explanation from NCDC, why the five (5) COVID-19 confirmed cases from UCTH carried out at the NCDC accredited Molecular Laboratory at Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State have not reflected in the daily situation report of NCDC long after results had been transmitted to UCTH since July 1, 2020. Congress demands update of the NCDC situation report as a matter of urgent public health interest,” part of the letter read.

It added that: “The NCDC is put on notice that the Cross River State Government has abdicated her responsibility of contact tracing, treatment and care for the five (5) confirmed cases which may not be unconnected with the delay in publication of the results by NCDC.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...