21 feared dead as boat capsizes in Benue

About twenty-one persons were feared dead when a boat on which they were travelling capsized on River Benue Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that the boat had 23 passengers on board when the incident happened..

According to an eyewitness, “The persons were all Christian faithful who were going on a journey for their annual convention when the boat on which they were travelling capsized.

“Immediately, we heard of the incident, we put a call to police who went in search of the drowned persons.”

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident but said two persons were rescued alive.

Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, in a statement, said, “On 05/07/2020 at about 1430hrs information was received that twenty-three (23) members of ECAN Church Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government boarded a boat to attend a conference across River Benue.

“At the midstream, the boat sank into the river. Marine Police search party were deployed in the scene where two persons were rescued alive while 21 persons are still missing.”

