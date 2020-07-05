Home | News | General | 21 feared dead as boat capsizes in Benue
Former LASIMRA boss, Odekunle, dies of COVID-19
“Some Imo Pensioners Earn N330 Million Yearly” – Governor Uzodimma Cries Out

21 feared dead as boat capsizes in Benue



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

About twenty-one persons were feared dead when a boat on which they were travelling capsized on River Benue Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that the boat had 23 passengers on board when the incident happened..

alt

According to an eyewitness, “The persons were all Christian faithful who were going on a journey for their annual convention when the boat on which they were travelling capsized.

“Immediately, we heard of the incident, we put a call to police who went in search of the drowned persons.”

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident but said two persons were rescued alive.

Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, in a statement, said, “On 05/07/2020 at about 1430hrs information was received that twenty-three (23) members of ECAN Church Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government boarded a boat to attend a conference across River Benue.

“At the midstream, the boat sank into the river. Marine Police search party were deployed in the scene where two persons were rescued alive while 21 persons are still missing.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159