Nigeria records more COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 645
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 5, 2020
Lagos-199
Ebonyi-65
Oyo-47
Ondo-46
Ogun-31
Edo-30
FCT-28
Katsina-25
Plateau-15
Bayelsa-11
Kaduna-10
Adamawa-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Gombe-7
Kano-4
Taraba-3
Rivers-2
Abia-2
Ekiti-1
28,711 confirmed
11,665 discharged
645 deaths pic.twitter.com/4uA3R0O28U
