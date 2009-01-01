Home | News | General | Wesley Sneijder reveals touching secret about Mourinho that all football fans must know

- Jose Mourinho has been saluted by Wesley Sneijder for his coaching style

- The Dutchman spent four years playing under Mourinho at Inter Milan

- Sneijder stated that Mourinho made his own laws which players liked

Current Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been described by his former player Wesley Sneijder as a complete football gaffer who knows what he wants for his team.

There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the best football coaches in the world considering his achievements since he started his coaching career.

When he was coach Italian side Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho achieved incredible successes winning the League title and even the Champions League.

Wesley Sneijder who was among the players that played under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan has stated that the Portuguese is a man who made his own laws and players loved it.

The former Dutch footballer enjoyed active playing time under Mourinho at Inter Milan in which he won five titles during his four years in Italy.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

Sneijder's best season at Inter Milan was 10 years ago when the club won the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A title at San Siro.

“Mourinho made his own laws and the players loved it.

“He knew how to handle us so well. He said, ‘I give you guys more freedom than you are used to and, in ­return, I get a better team,'' he explained according to report on UK Sun citing Mirror.

The 36-year-old added that Jose Mourinho made life easy for all the players at Inter Milan to the extent that they were all allowed to dress the way they like.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Jose Mourinho: Sneijder says the Portuguese knows how to handle his players well (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Jose Mourinho also succeeded in the Premier League most especially when he was handling Chelsea winning the topflight title.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jose Mourinho was caught on camera speaking to Bruno Fernandes and had a chuckle during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Man United.

The career, scandal and relationship of Bobby Petrino

The Special One faced his former employers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and took the lead through Steven Bergwijn in the first half.

But Mourinho's fellow countryman Fernandes scored from a spot-kick won by substitute Paul Pogba as the game ended in a stalemate.

A few moments before Spurs conceded the penalty, Mourinho was spotted having a conversation with the Red Devils' midfielder, smirking afterward.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...