New stats show Ronaldo still has 1 record above Messi following his performance for Juventus against Torino

- Cristiano Ronaldo maintains three career freekicks above biggest rival Lionel Messi

- The Juventus scored his first after 42 attempts in the Turin derby against Torino

- Ronaldo also took his goal-tally for Juventus in Serie A, a record-breaking feat at the club

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a record better than his rival Lionel Messi after he scored a brilliant freekick in Juventus 4-1 win over Torin in the Turin derby.

The 35-year-old scored the Bianconeri's third with from a stunning set-piece which was his first conversion in 42 attempts.

Ronaldo's freekick goal was also his first for Juventus and 55th overall since joining the current Serie A champions in the summer of 2018.

And despite Messi's form from set-pieces with Barcelona, the Argentine attacker is still three short of his rival with 52.

The set-piece also took CR7's tally to 25 league goals, making the Portuguese superstar the first player in Juve's history to reach a quarter of a century of goals in a season.

The former Manchester United striker was delighted he has returned to scoring ways with his set-piece and believes it would bring his confidence back.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 55 career freekicks, 3 better than Lionel Messi. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ronaldo said: “I really needed that free-kick goal so I could get some confidence back.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, but we worked hard, won and are now putting pressure on Lazio. We achieved the objective today.

“It doesn’t matter who scores goals, as long as the team wins. We’re all in good shape and will try to win against Milan too, which is another difficult match.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he really needed to score a free-kick after 42 failed attempts for Juventus.

The 35-year-old scored his first free-kick for Juventus after several failed attempts as he beat Torino’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to put Juve 3-1 up in the Turin derby.

The game which eventually ended 4-1 also saw Ronaldo become the first Juventus player in 60 years to score at least 25 goals in Serie A.

