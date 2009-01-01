Home | News | General | Nigerian lady inspires social media as she's awarded full scholarships to top schools in UK, Hong Kong; she reveals her success secrets

- Olufoyinsola Fagbemi is a Nigerian lady who has been awarded two full tuition scholarships abroad

- Fagbemi was awarded scholarships to study in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong

- She says she will be starting her masters in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Loughborough University in UK

A Nigerian lady identified as Olufoyinsola Fagbemi has inspired people on social media after being awarded a full scholarship for her masters at Loughborough University.

Fagbemi took to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, saying she will be starting her masters in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Loughborough University, courtesy of the Development Trust Africa Scholarship

She also revealed that she got another full tuition scholarship to study in Hong Kong.

Fagbemi wrote: "As a recipient of two full tuition scholarships (one in the UK and the other in Hong Kong), I find it important to mention that although I am a smart, driven woman who is ready to take on the world, I also had to put in work for manifestation.

Olufoyinsola Fagbemi. Photo credit: Olufoyinsola Fagbemi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"Before I received the scholarships, I believed that this was my reality. I was intentional about my thoughts and actions. I constantly visualized and imprinted on my subconscious the importance of this achievement, and God came through for me."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 16-year-old Nigerian identified as Oyebola Ajayi-Bembe bagged presidential scholarship into 20 notable universities in the United States.

The disclosure was made during a high school graduation ceremony held recently in New Jersey.

Legit.ng gathers that the teenager described her success as a product of hard work, dedication, focus and steadfastness.

Oyebola was the only female in the selected category who took the second position after a Chinese.

She was offered admission on a scholarship basis into Teacher’s College of New Jersey, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Norwich University, Bloomfield College, St. Benedict College, MonteClaire State University, New Jersey City University and 13 other universities in the US.

The teenager said she would continue to exhibit the pursuit of excellence even in the university.

