Just in: Nigerian nightmare set to fight in an island to defend his title

- Kamaru Usman is set to return after UFC confirms his fight with Jorge Masvidal

- The bout is set to take place just a week after the deal was sealed

- However, the clash will only go ahead if both fighters pass the coronavirus tests

Kamaru Usman could be facing off with Jorge Masvidal in just about a week as reports emerge that UFC has probably sealed dramatic talks with both fighters.

Since the lockdown, UFC could be making a remarkable return holding its first ever show on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi after headliner Gilbert Burns tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out.

ESPN are reporting that a last minute discussion was held and now Masdival is said to have agreed to take on Usman for the duo to face-off and finally settle the score once and for all.

Reporter Ariel Helwani tweeted: "Negotiations for Usman vs Masvidal are done, per sources."

However despite the fact that the duo have agreed, the bout can only go ahead if they pass the coronavirus test.

The duo will have to be tested in Las Vegas, quarantine in a hotel for 24 hours until their results are in and if they pass they will travel to Fight Island.

Usman will then follow and should they both come back negative, they will both fly to Abu Dhabi.

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has reportedly been paired with Nigerian nightmare Kamaru Usman for a title shot.

Kamaru Usman earlier down played having a fight with fellow Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya in the future.

Both Nigerian UFC superstars currently hold the welterweight and middleweight belts following their impressive display in the mixed martial art sport in 2019.

"I don't see myself ever fighting Israel, even though a lot of people have hinted toward it. I don't see myself fighting him.

"Having two belts in Nigeria is better than just having one guy hold two belts. There's no desire there. That's my guy. He's special."

