Home | News | General | Okocha the only Nigerian named in top 100 greatest players in Premier League history (see full list)

- Thierry Henry has been named the greatest player in the Premier League history

- British outlet The independent has ranked the top 100 greatest players to have featured in the EPL

- Jay Jay Okocha is the only Nigerian to make the list, with Nwankwo Kanu surprisingly not named

Since the Premier League was originally formed in 1992, several players across the globe have featured in the English top-flight with several leaving remarkable imprints.

Many have argued that the EPL is the best among Europe’s top five leagues, however top outlet The Independent has released the list of the 100 greatest Premier League players by the ranks.

Ultimately, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry came number 1 ahead of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo who took the second position.

Red Devils legends Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane finished third and fourth respectively, while Chelsea legend Frank Lampard secured a fifth-placed finish.

Check out the full list below.

100-81

100: Graeme Le Saux

99: Cesar Azpilicueta

98: Fernandinho

97: James Milner

96: Joe Cole

95: Juninho

94: Marcel Desailly

93: Arjen Robben

92: Robbie Keane

91: Chris Sutton

90: Sami Hyypia

89: Edin Dzeko

88: Lee Dixon

87: Nani

86: Peter Beardsley

85: Freddie Ljungberg

84: Emmanuel Petit

83: Patrice Evra

82: Jay Jay Okocha

81: Steve McManaman

80-61

80: Branislav Ivanovic

78: Gary Speed

77: William Gallas

76: Mesut Ozil

75: Gilberto Silva

74: Jamie Carragher

74: Paul Ince

73: Les Ferdinand

72: Raheem Sterling

71: Mark Hughes

70: Gary Pallister

69: Jurgen Klinsmann

68: Ricardo Carvalho

67: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

66: David Ginola

65: Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink

64: Diego Costa

63: Ledley King

62: Michael Essien

61: Marc Overmars

60-41

60: Fernando Torres

59: Kevin De Bruyne

58: David Seaman

57: Luka Modric

56: Dennis Irwin

55: Gary Neville

54: Xabi Alonso

53: Paolo Di Canio

52: Edwin van der Sar

51: Dimitar Berbatov

50: Steve Bruce

49: Nicolas Anelka

48: Dwight Yorke

47: Jaap Stam

46: Claude Makelele

45: Teddy Sheringham

44: Michael Carrick

43: Ian Wright

42: Robbie Fowler

41: Carlos Tevez

40-21

40: David de Gea

39: Sol Campbell

38: Tony Adams

37: Robert Pires

36: N'Golo Kante

35: Matt Le Tissier

34: Harry Kane

33: Luis Suarez

32: Gianfranco Zola

31: Petr Cech

30: Cesc Fabregas

29: Yaya Toure

28: Michael Owen

27: Robin van Persie

26: Gareth Bale

25: Andy Cole

24: Vincent Kompany

23: Eden Hazard

22: Ruud van Nistelrooy

21: David Beckham

20-11

20: Peter Schmeichel

19: Nemanja Vidic

18: Didier Drogba

17: David Silva

16: Rio Ferdinand

15: Steven Gerrard

14: Ashley Cole

13: Dennis Bergkamp

12: Paul Scholes

11: Eric Cantona

10-1

10: Sergio Aguero

9: Patrick Vieira

8: John Terry

7: Alan Shearer

6: Wayne Rooney

5: Frank Lampard

4: Roy Keane

3: Ryan Giggs

2: Cristiano Ronaldo

1: Thierry Henry

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel could be heading back to the Premier League three years after parting ways with Chelsea.

The 33-year-old is reportedly in talks with West Ham United who are battling relegation with just five more games to the end of the season.

Mikel spent about 11 years at Stamford Bridge winning all the silverware available across competitions during his reign.

[embedded content]

