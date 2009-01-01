Okocha the only Nigerian named in top 100 greatest players in Premier League history (see full list)
- Thierry Henry has been named the greatest player in the Premier League history
- British outlet The independent has ranked the top 100 greatest players to have featured in the EPL
- Jay Jay Okocha is the only Nigerian to make the list, with Nwankwo Kanu surprisingly not named
Since the Premier League was originally formed in 1992, several players across the globe have featured in the English top-flight with several leaving remarkable imprints.
Many have argued that the EPL is the best among Europe’s top five leagues, however top outlet The Independent has released the list of the 100 greatest Premier League players by the ranks.
Ultimately, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry came number 1 ahead of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo who took the second position.
Red Devils legends Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane finished third and fourth respectively, while Chelsea legend Frank Lampard secured a fifth-placed finish.
Check out the full list below.
100-81
100: Graeme Le Saux
99: Cesar Azpilicueta
98: Fernandinho
97: James Milner
96: Joe Cole
95: Juninho
94: Marcel Desailly
93: Arjen Robben
92: Robbie Keane
91: Chris Sutton
90: Sami Hyypia
89: Edin Dzeko
88: Lee Dixon
87: Nani
86: Peter Beardsley
85: Freddie Ljungberg
84: Emmanuel Petit
83: Patrice Evra
82: Jay Jay Okocha
81: Steve McManaman
Thierry Henry poses with the Premier League trophy. Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
80-61
80: Branislav Ivanovic
78: Gary Speed
77: William Gallas
76: Mesut Ozil
75: Gilberto Silva
74: Jamie Carragher
74: Paul Ince
73: Les Ferdinand
72: Raheem Sterling
71: Mark Hughes
70: Gary Pallister
69: Jurgen Klinsmann
68: Ricardo Carvalho
67: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
66: David Ginola
65: Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink
64: Diego Costa
63: Ledley King
62: Michael Essien
61: Marc Overmars
60-41
60: Fernando Torres
59: Kevin De Bruyne
58: David Seaman
57: Luka Modric
56: Dennis Irwin
55: Gary Neville
54: Xabi Alonso
53: Paolo Di Canio
52: Edwin van der Sar
51: Dimitar Berbatov
50: Steve Bruce
49: Nicolas Anelka
48: Dwight Yorke
47: Jaap Stam
46: Claude Makelele
45: Teddy Sheringham
44: Michael Carrick
43: Ian Wright
42: Robbie Fowler
41: Carlos Tevez
40-21
40: David de Gea
39: Sol Campbell
38: Tony Adams
37: Robert Pires
36: N'Golo Kante
35: Matt Le Tissier
34: Harry Kane
33: Luis Suarez
32: Gianfranco Zola
31: Petr Cech
30: Cesc Fabregas
29: Yaya Toure
28: Michael Owen
27: Robin van Persie
26: Gareth Bale
25: Andy Cole
24: Vincent Kompany
23: Eden Hazard
22: Ruud van Nistelrooy
21: David Beckham
20-11
20: Peter Schmeichel
19: Nemanja Vidic
18: Didier Drogba
17: David Silva
16: Rio Ferdinand
15: Steven Gerrard
14: Ashley Cole
13: Dennis Bergkamp
12: Paul Scholes
11: Eric Cantona
10-1
10: Sergio Aguero
9: Patrick Vieira
8: John Terry
7: Alan Shearer
6: Wayne Rooney
5: Frank Lampard
4: Roy Keane
3: Ryan Giggs
2: Cristiano Ronaldo
1: Thierry Henry
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel could be heading back to the Premier League three years after parting ways with Chelsea.
The 33-year-old is reportedly in talks with West Ham United who are battling relegation with just five more games to the end of the season.
Mikel spent about 11 years at Stamford Bridge winning all the silverware available across competitions during his reign.
Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV
