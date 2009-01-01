Home | News | General | Barcelona dealt huge blow as potential manager signs new deal with club

- Xavi Hernandez has signed a new deal with Qatari side Al-Sadd despite being linked to Barcelona

- The 40-year-old has been rubber-stamped by Lionel Messi and co to takeover from Quique Setien

- Barcelona are currently behind Real Madrid by four points on La Liga table

Xavi Hernandez's move to Barcelona this summer will have to wait a little longer as the former midfielder has signed a new deal with Qatari club Al-Sadd.

The La Blaugrana legend extended his contract with the Middle East club which will see him stay until 2021.

Xavi has been continuously linked with a return to his boyhood club as a manager to takeover from current under fire boss Quique Setien.

Xavi Hernandez signs new deal with Qatari club as Barcelona dealt huge blow. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is understood that the legendary midfielder agreed a £5.4million a year deal to take the hot seat at Camp Nou.

Reports claim Barca captain Lionel Messi and other members of the team have endorsed the employment of the 40-year-old.

Also, Messi who has been rumoured to leave the club at the end of the season and it is believed he would be tempted to stay if his former teammate is given the big job.

Barcelona are presently on the verge of losing their La Liga crown to rival Real Madrid as they trail Los Blancos with four points.

And current manager Setien has come under fire with his side's current slip-ups on the domestic scene.

Xavi has been in charge of Al-Sadd since the start of the 2019-20 season, leading them to the Super Cup and Qatar Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former Barcelona star Xavi has reportedly agreed mega deal to replace embattled manager Quique Setien as the next manager of the Catalan giants on £5.4m-a-year deal.

Quique Setien has been under serious pressure at Barcelona most especially when football resumed after three month's break due to the trouble in the world.

There have been reports of Barcelona players falling out with Quique Setien recently in which the likes of Messi and Suarez are said to be ignoring some instructions.

