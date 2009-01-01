Home | News | General | Excitement as Man United hand former Chelsea star new long term contract

- Nemanja Matic seems to have signed a contract extension with Man United

- The Serbian's new deal is expected to run out in the summer of 2023

- Matic has been superb for the Red Devils since football returned in June

Manchester United have reportedly handed Nemanja Matic a new long term contract until the summer of 2023.

The Serbian midfielder has been impressive for the Red Devils since the return of football in June and the club decided to honour him with an extension.

His current deal was scheduled to run out in 2021 but his superb performances in their last three matches have made him a little more valuable to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's plans.

United are currently at a touching distance with Chelsea on the table as Champions League qualification is concerned.

Solskjaer's men are seated fifth on the log with 55 points after 33 matches - two behind the Blues who are fourth at the moment.

United are also in contention for this season's Europa League title as they appear to be one of the favourites to win the trophy.

Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Matic has now been handed a new two-year deal to remain at Old Trafford until he turns 35.

Earlier this year, Man United triggered a clause in his deal which will stop him from leaving the club, a decision which inspired new negotiations between the two parties but was inconclusive during the lockdown.

Matic's partnership with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes was probably one of the reasons the club chiefs considered to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic shaking his boss Solskjaer after an impressive match - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Premier League club is expected to announce the extension in the next few days.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo and Paul Pogba were spotted dancing to Wizkid's Soco to celebrate their Premier League superb win over Bournemouth.

Manchester United were so superb in their encounter against visiting Bournemouth at Old Trafford scoring five goals to keep their hopes of qualifying for Champions League alive.

Mason Greenwood scored twice, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes scored a goal each as Manchester United currently occupy fifth position on the Premier League table.

