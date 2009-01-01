Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ondo SSG resigns from Akeredolu's government

- The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned

- Abegunde resigned his appointment on Monday, July 6

- The SSG is yet to reveal why he quitted the important office especially at the time when the governor is still undergoing treatment for COVID-19

The administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has been hit with a key resignation as the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, quits.

Abegunde resigned his appointment as the SSG on Monday morning, July 6, according to a report by The Nation.

Legit.ng gathers that the SSG who popularly known as Abena is yet to reveal why he quitted the important office especially at the time when his boss, the governor, is still undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

“I have left Akeredolu’s government through a resignation letter effective today,” he told The Nation.

The newspaper cited some sources as saying that the SSG resigned to contest as a deputy Governor to one of the All Progressives Congress((APC) governorship aspirants in the state, Segun Abraham.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Akeredolu had been urged to hand over the affairs of the state to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.

Akeredolu is in isolation receiving treatment for coronavirus infection and his deputy, with whom he is having a long-running battle, wants to rule in his stead.

The governor has said he would not hand over to Ajayi.

Ajayi, in his reply to the governor's comment, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Akeredolu to obey the provisions of the constitution as required by his legal profession.

“Ordinarily, one expects Mr Governor to bring to bear on governance his background as a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN).

"But it is rather surprising and worrisome that the Governor has chosen the part of perversion of justice, by allowing his close aides to go astray in a matter of constitutionality," a statement by Ajayi's spokesperson, Allen Sowore read.

Legit.ng reported earlier that despite testing positive for coronavirus, Governor Akeredolu vowed not to transmit power to Ajayi, his deputy governor in an acting capacity.

Akeredolu, who is in isolation and undergoing treatment at home said there was no reason for him to hand over to the deputy governor

