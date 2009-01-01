Home | News | General | COVID-19: Boss Mustapha sends warning to Christians over disease

- Boss Mustapha has raised concerns over the confidence some Christians exhibit in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic

- Mustapha said people who have no business going out should stay at home

- The PTF chairman urged church leaders to teach their members the dangers posed by COVID-19

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has said some Christians exhibit reckless confidence in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during an Interdenominational Church prayer service on Sunday, July 5, Mustapha who serves as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said people who have no business going out should stay at home, The Tribune reported.

Boss Mustapha says some Christians are reckless about COVID-19

He stated that it is wise to display caution and avoid danger in accordance with scriptural counsel.

“If you have no business going out, stay at home, it is scriptural and I will undertone this with a quotation for Proverbs 14:16 where the bible says the Wise are cautious and avoid danger, fools plonks ahead with reckless confidence. And I see a lot of Christians exhibiting reckless confidence and the Bible describes them as fools,” he said.

He urged church leaders to teach their members the dangers posed by COVID-19 and how they can avoid contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, Lagos state has remained the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in Nigeria with over 11,000 confirmed cases as at Saturday, July 4.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, said more than 2000 persons who have been confirmed positive are yet to turn up for admission at isolation centres.

According to him, they are avoiding the isolation centre due to either fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.

He said as at July 3, 42,348 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Lagos, out of which 10,926 turned out positive.

Out of that number, 1,695 patients have fully recovered and have since been discharged from Lagos care centres. "6,259 of the cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments," he added.

Abayomi disclosed that 365 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres, adding that the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths in the state have risen to 177.

