Home | News | General | Message to Goodluck Jonathan: Assassins’ll attempt your life this year but’ll fail — Prophet Serimoedumu
Trump announces another campaign rally in face of pandemic
BREAKING: Ondo State Secretary to Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, resigns

Message to Goodluck Jonathan: Assassins’ll attempt your life this year but’ll fail — Prophet Serimoedumu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Goodluck Jonathan

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The general overseer of Mount Zion Divine Gospel Ministry Inc., Prophet Bomadi Serimoedumu, has again, cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan to be careful, saying his enemies would attempt his life this year.

Prophet Serimoedumu sent the prophetic message Sunday this week at Paradise City Zion, headquarters of the ministry at Bomadi, Delta State.

He said, “they will send assassins to kill Goodluck Jonathan, I mean his political enemies, but they will not succeed.

“Pray for Jonathan, let Nigerians pray for him, let the whole Ijaw pray for him because he has much assignment to fulfil”.

Vanguard News

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175