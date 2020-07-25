BREAKING: Former Vice Chairman of APC, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Dead
- 2 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Soni Daniel
Former National Vice Chairman North West of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead.
Abdulkadir was a member of APC’s national working committee that was dissolved recently.
The late Inuwa Abdulkadir was also a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Until his death, Mr. Abdulkadir was the chairman Governing Council of the Sokoto State University.
No official statement has been released yet by both his immediate family or political associates
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles