LASTMA official stabs lover, kills self in Lagos

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Emmanuel Mekuri, allegedly stabbed his lover and himself during a fight in their apartment at Zoo area of Araromi, Morogbo area of Lagos.

While his lover, Patricia Ogunsola, 37, survived the stab, Mekuri, 47, died on the spot..

Narrating the circumstance that led to the tragedy, Ogushola’s 13-year-old daughter, whom she had from a previous marriage, said her stepfather stabbed her mother in the thigh.

According to her; “I woke up when I heard them quarreling. My stepfather stabbed my mother in the thigh. He wanted to stab her again in the head but she dodged and ran outside.

My stepfather used the same jack knife to stab himself in the stomach. His intestines came out. I alerted neighbours who called in the Police. Mekuri was said to have died on the spot.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident. He said: On arrival at the scene, homicide detectives preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention. She is currently in a stable condition. The corpse of the deceased person was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy.

“A blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple started cohabiting in February 2020, but were not legally married. There was a protracted argument between them that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arisen from allegations bothering on infidelity on the part of the man.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for discreet investigation”.

