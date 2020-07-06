EFCC: DSS speaks on Magu’s arrest





The Department of State Services (DSS) says it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said this in a terse statement on Monday.





“The Service has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest”, it said adding Magu was not picked up.





Despite the rebuttal, it was gathered that DSS blocked Magu in Wuse traffic shortly afterhe left office.





He was then taken to the Presidential Villa.





Magu is beingreportedly grilled over allegations against him.

