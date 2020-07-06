EFCC: DSS speaks on Magu’s arrest
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said this in a terse statement on Monday.
“The Service has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest”, it said adding Magu was not picked up.
Despite the rebuttal, it was gathered that DSS blocked Magu in Wuse traffic shortly afterhe left office.
He was then taken to the Presidential Villa.
Magu is beingreportedly grilled over allegations against him.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157