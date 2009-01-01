Atletico’s Felix to miss Celta fixture due to ankle injury

Felix came off in the second half of Atletico’s 3-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday and medical tests revealed “he suffered from traumatic bone edema of the ankle”, Atletico said on Monday.

The Spanish outfit would not offer an estimated recovery time but it is expected Felix will miss the game against Celta at least.

With remaining matches against Real Betis, Getafe and Real Sociedad squeezed into the next two weeks, Felix might struggle to play again in the league this season.



Atletico, who are third in La Liga, will also be without Diego Costa against Celta due to suspension.

