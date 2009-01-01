Edo election: We’ll isolate Gov Wike, humiliate Obaseki – Gov Ganduje





Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gabduje has predicted the humiliation of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki come September 19 when the state governorship election will take place.





He also promised that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is heading Obaseki’s re-election, will be isolated.





Ganduje, while addressing the press on Monday, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only interested in the Edo State treasury, hence the support for Obaseki.





He said, “Governor Obaseki will be humiliated and Governor Wike isolated.”





The Kano State Governor spoke with newsmen shortly after his 49-member campaign council was inaugurated by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, vowed to secure victory for APC at the poll.





Following his disqualification, by the APC, Obaseki resigned from the ruling party





He later joined the PDP where he participated in the party’s primary election and emerged as the party’s sole candidate for the September 2020 governorship election.

