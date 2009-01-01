BREAKING: Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19

After days in self-isolation after he was infected, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for COVID-19.
Governor Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed the development.
He said the doctors confirmed his negative status after running the test twice.
Details later …
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles