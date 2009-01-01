BREAKING: Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19

After days in self-isolation after he was infected, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed the development.

He said the doctors confirmed his negative status after running the test twice.



Details later …







Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers