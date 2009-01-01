Home | News | General | BREAKING: Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19
We’re right to demand explanation on 774,000 jobs — recruitment is on hold -Senate President
Oniru suspends palace officials who slapped son of late king over ‘property’

BREAKING: Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

After days in self-isolation after he was infected, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed the development.

He said the doctors confirmed his negative status after running the test twice.

Details later …


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164