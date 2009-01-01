Home | News | General | 28-year-old black lady and successful entrepreneur appointed ambassador by top university in US

The founding CEO of the Caroline Group, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, has been appointed ambassador for Millersville University in the United States

The 28-year-old Ghanaian entrepreneur and educationist will serve as a representative of the university in Africa

Caroline Esinam Adzogble was named ambassador for the university in June

The founding CEO of the Caroline Group, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, has been appointed ambassador for Millersville University in the United States.

As ambassador, she will assist in boosting marketing and recruitment efforts to increase and diversify the multicultural numbers at the university.

Esinam Adzogble, 28, is a Ghanaian born inspirational and multi-award winning educationist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

The woman is the founding CEO of the Caroline Group, a conglomerate with six subsidiaries including Potters International College and Caroline University.

Esinam Adzogble’s education conglomerate has affiliates in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, and the USA.

Speaking about her recent ambassadorial appointment, Esinam Adzogble indicated that she is ‘‘super excited to represent Millersville University in Africa because of the student centered programs they have to offer’'.

Photo credit: Caroline Esinam Adzogble/Facebook.com

Source: UGC

She reiterated that the university offers great tuition discounts to first time students and that their graduates are 100% employable on a global front.

The director for the Office of International Programmes and Services at Millersville University, Patriece N. Campbell Ed.D, said the university is positive that by this appointment ‘‘Caroline will make our institution a first choice school for many students in Ghana and beyond''.

Esinam Adzogble, who is known for redefining education across Africa and mostly recognised as the face of education on the continent, believes that education is the most affordable and accessible commodity on the planet.

