Updated: DSS reacts to reported arrest of Ibrahim Magu

- The DSS has denied reports that it arrested Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the EFCC

- The service made the clarification on Monday, July 6, after reports emerged that Magu was arrested by its operatives

- The EFCC also stated that Magu was only invited by a panel for interrogation at the presidential villa

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the DSS made the clarification on Monday, July 6, after reports emerged that Magu was arrested by its operatives, PR Nigeria reported.

The EFCC also disclosed that Magu was only invited by a panel to Aso Rock questioning.

The Nation newspaper had reported that the panel which summoned Magu was probing the activities of the agency.

The EFCC boss is said to be undergoing questioning at the villa by the probe panel over allegations that he diverted looted funds.

Magu's reported probe comes a few days after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), accused the anti-graft boss of gross misconduct, The Cable reported.

The AGF had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Magu over some allegations, including the diversion of recovered loot.

Malami also accused the acting EFCC chairman of insubordination and misconduct.

According to The Cable, EFCC boss was said to have travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, without the authorisation of the president during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday, July 1 declared that treasury looters in Nigeria were stranded and unable to access looted public funds following intensified anti-graft war waged by the commission.

Magu made the comment while receiving the National Association of Barbers and Cosmetology Employers of Nigeria (NABCEAN).

The EFCC boss said looters of public funds were stranded and unable to access looted funds as a result of restrictions placed on the accounts containing such funds.

He said the gap between the rich and the poor had shrunk as a result of the war against corruption. His words: “They are stranded.

They have a lot of money but they don’t know what to do with it. We will stop them. I will shave them dry. “We don’t have problem with any looters because we know we will get them.”

He further said corruption was fiercely fighting back but added that no amount of blackmail will diminish his zeal in the fight against corruption.

